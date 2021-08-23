Phibro (PAHC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 25, after the opening bell.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the company reported earnings per share of 34 cents. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%. The company missed estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and surpassed the same in three, the average negative surprise being 8.70%.

Let's take a look at how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

In third-quarter fiscal 2021, Phibro registered growth in the nutritional specialties business driven by strong international growth in dairy products. This is likely to have continued through the fiscal fourth quarter as well, thus adding to the top line. The company’s Vaccine business is expected to have witnessed growth in the to-be reported quarter on the back of consistently growing domestic volumes as well as increasing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the company, during its last earnings call, noted the receipt of European Union GMP approval for the new vaccine facility in Sligo, Ireland. The company has also finalized an agreement that adds two early stage oral care products as well. These developments are expected to have contributed to segmental growth in the fiscal fourth quarter, thus adding to the top line.

However, challenging economic conditions in Eastern Europe may have adversely impacted the company’s vaccine business during the fiscal fourth quarter.

Currently, the company is focused on expanding its footprint in the poultry, swine and cattle industries, in both domestic and international markets. Phibro is working actively to expand in the cattle markets in the United States, specifically in Mexico and Brazil, as well as in Canada, Australia and South Africa. The company also recently signed an agreement with Virbac to distribute latter’s generic DRAXXIN in the Canadian market. The company has licensed a unique derma care compound for treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. These developments are likely to have contributed to fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenue growth.

Further, similar to the last-reported quarter, Phibro’s Mineral Nutrition arm is expected to have registered growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as well, led by favorable product pricing, thus adding to the top line.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Phibro registered growth in its Performance Products segment driven by strong demand for copper-based products, which translated into increased unit volumes. This is likely to have continued through fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 as well, thus boosting revenue growth.

The Estimate Picture

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 32 cents. This implies an improvement of 88.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) along with a positive Earnings ESP has higher chances of beating estimates. However, this is not the case here as you can see:

Earnings ESP: Phibro has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

