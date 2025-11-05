Phibro (PAHC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) reported $363.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 39.8%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $354.68 million, representing a surprise of +2.6%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales by Region- United States : $202.35 million compared to the $172.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41% year over year.

: $202.35 million compared to the $172.57 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41% year over year. Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific : $29.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +101.1%.

: $29.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +101.1%. Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa : $44.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.4%.

: $44.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.4%. Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada : $87.23 million compared to the $130.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.6% year over year.

: $87.23 million compared to the $130.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.6% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health : $283.5 million compared to the $277.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +55.3% year over year.

: $283.5 million compared to the $277.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +55.3% year over year. Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition : $63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $58.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines : $40.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.2%.

: $40.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $37.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.2%. Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other : $195.2 million compared to the $194.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +81% year over year.

: $195.2 million compared to the $194.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +81% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional specialties : $48.2 million versus $45.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.

: $48.2 million versus $45.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change. Net Sales- Performance Products : $17.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

: $17.4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.7%. Adjusted EBITDA- Animal Health : $74.9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.19 million.

: $74.9 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.19 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: $-19.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-17.6 million.

Here is how Phibro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Phibro have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

