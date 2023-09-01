Phibro (PAHC) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Gross Margin Falls

Phibro Animal Health PAHC delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted figure. The metric however missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%.

Without adjustments, GAAP EPS in the fiscal fourth quarter was 28 cents, up 54% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

The company reported full-year adjusted EPS of $1.21, reflecting an 8% decline from fiscal 2022.

Net Sales

In the quarter under review, net sales totaled $255 million, a 0.1% dip from the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

For fiscal 2023, the company reported net sales of $977.9 million, up 4% from the year-ago fiscal.

Segmental Sales Break-Up

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Animal Health’s net sales increased 6% to $176.8 million. Within the segment, net sales of medicated feed additives (MFAs) and others reflected 2% year-over-year growth. The uptick was driven by increased demand for the company’s processing aids used in the ethanol fermentation industry.

Within Animal Health, nutritional specialty product sales rose 5%, primarily on higher average selling prices and an increase in microbial products.Also, net vaccine sales showed a year-over-year rise of 25% on an increase in domestic and international demand, along with new product launches in Latin America.

Our model projected a 2.2% year-over-year rise in Animal Health business in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Net sales in the Mineral Nutrition segment fell 16% year over year to $58.4 million due to a decline in the demand for trace minerals, partially offset by higher average selling prices.

We expected this business to decline 1% on a year-over-year basis in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Net sales in the Performance Products segment rose 3% to $19.9 million, increased demand and higher average selling prices for copper-related products.

Our model projected a 0.2% year-over-year rise in the Performance Products business in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Margins

Phibro’s fiscal fourth-quarter gross profit fell 2.4% year over year to $76.6 million. The gross margin contracted 71 basis points (bps) to 30% on a 0.9% rise in the cost of goods sold to $170.1 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the reported quarter were $52.9 million, down 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Operating profit rose 3% year over year to $23.7 million and operating margin expanded 29 bps to 9.3% in the quarter under review.

Financial Update

The company exited the fiscal with cash and short-term investments of $248 million compared with $192 million at the end of third-quarter fiscal 2023.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the fourth quarter was $13.3 million compared with $31.6 million a year ago.

Guidance

Phibro provided its fiscal 2024 guidance.

The company expects net sales between $1 billion and $1.05 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $1.01 billion.

Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $1.12-$1.27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.32.

Our Take

Phibro exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 on a disappointing note with lower-than-expected revenues and earnings miss. However, robust performance across the Animal Health segment is encouraging. The business registered increased demand for MFAs, particularly in the U.S. and Latin American regions, coupled with strong demand for processing aids used in the ethanol fermentation industry. Expansion of operating margin is encouraging too.

On the flip side, the Mineral Nutrition Products segment reported a year-over-year decline due to a decline in the demand for trace minerals. Lower demand for copper-based products is also discouraging. Rising costs and the contraction of gross margin are concerns.

