Phibro (PAHC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss, Margins Down

Phibro Animal Health PAHC delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 14 cents in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, down 33.3% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted figure. The metric also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3%.

Without adjustments, the GAAP loss per share in the fiscal first quarter was 20 cents compared to the EPS of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Net Sales

In the quarter under review, net sales totaled $231.3 million, a 0.5% decrease from the year-ago quarter. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%.

Segmental Sales Breakup

The company conducts its operations via three segments — Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Animal Health’s net sales increased 3.6% to $160.5 million. Our model’s projected revenues were $164.3 million.

Within the segment, net sales of medicated feed additives (MFAs) and others reflected 1% year-over-year growth. The uptick was driven by increased sales of the company’s processing aids used in the ethanol fermentation industry.

Within Animal Health, nutritional specialty product sales rose 3%, with increased volumes in poultry customers, primarily domestic. Also, net vaccine sales showed a year-over-year rise of 14% due to poultry product introductions in Latin America and growth in the U.S. swine sector, partially offset by the timing of deliveries in other international regions.

Net sales in the Mineral Nutrition segment fell 6% year over year due to declines in average selling prices and reduced volumes due to reduced demand. Per our model, revenues from this segment were expected to be $57.7 million in the fiscal first quarter.

Net sales in the Performance Products segment fell 17.8% to $14.8 million as a result of the lower demand for the ingredients used in personal care products. Our model projected the segment to report $18.5 million in revenues.

Margins

Phibro’s fiscal first-quarter gross profit fell 1.3% year over year to $67.7 million. The gross margin contracted 24 basis points (bps) to 29.3% on a 0.2% rise in the cost of goods sold to $163.6 million.

SG&A expenses in the reported quarter were $68.5 million, up 24.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The operating profit fell a staggering 106% year over year to $0.8 million, while the operating margin contracted 620 bps to 0.3% in the quarter under review.

Financial Update

The company exited the fiscal 2024 first quarter with cash and short-term investments of $91.2 million compared with $81.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the first quarter was $16.2 million compared with net cash outflow of $10.7 million in the prior year’s comparable period.

Guidance

Phibro provided updated guidance for fiscal 2024.

The company expects net sales between $980 million to $1.02 billion (earlier $1 billion-$1.05 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $1.02 billion.

Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $1.04-$1.16 (previously $1.12-$1.27). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.18.

Our Take

Phibro exited the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on a disappointing note, with lower-than-expected revenues and earnings. Both Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products businesses witnessed reduced sales in the quarter, partly because of customers rationalizing their inventory levels and timing issues. The stark decline in the operating profit is highly concerning.

On a positive note, Phibro’s core Animal Health business demonstrated continued growth. Double-digit sales growth in the vaccines product group benefited from the strong customer acceptance of poultry vaccines recently launched in Latin America. Phibro’s ongoing investment in the companion animal pipeline is promising.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.