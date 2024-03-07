Phibro (PAHC) Appears Well Poised on Launches, Vaccine Sales

Phibro Animal Health’s PAHC diversified product portfolio and wide presence in key growth areas bolster our confidence in the stock. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) currently.

Phibro’s key animal health products, including Medicated Feed Additives and nutritional specialty products, enhance animal nutrition. The company’s leading product franchise, Stafac/V-Max/Eskalin, is approved in more than 30 countries for use in poultry and swine.

Similarly, the company’s nutritional product offerings, such as OmniGen-AF and Animate, are used in the global dairy industry. The company also manufactures vaccines that protect animals from both viral and bacterial disease challenges. Moreover, the company is committed to developing its companion animal business and pipeline. These are key growth areas for Phibro both in the short and medium term. It has been actively investing in these growth drivers to achieve its targets.



Phibro is also focusing on new developments along with incremental registrations and growing volumes of existing nutritional specialties and vaccine technologies. The company has also made significant investments to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity at several locations.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Price

Phibro Animal Health Corporation price | Phibro Animal Health Corporation Quote

Recently, Phibro began operations at a new vaccine production facility in Guarulhos, Brazil that manufactures and markets autogenous vaccines against animal diseases for swine, poultry and aquaculture. The vaccine product line witnessed a robust 31% improvement in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, driven by strong uptake across various regions, especially in Latin America, and also benefited from growing domestic demand.

On the flip side, in November 2023, the FDA, through its Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM), took two actions regarding Mecadox, a drug marketed by Phibro. Mecadox has been an important product for swine producers to help keep baby piglets healthy during the critical early period of their lives. We note that sales of Mecadox (carbadox) for the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2023 were approximately $18 million. If Phibro fails to successfully defend the safety of the product, the sales loss can have an adverse effect on the company’s financial condition and results of operations.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Cardinal Health CAH, DaVita DVA and Stryker SYK. Cardinal Health and DaVita sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while Stryker carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cardinal Health’s shares have risen 51.8% in the past year. Earnings estimates for the company have risen from $6.91 to $7.28 for fiscal 2024 and from $7.76 to $8.03 for fiscal 2025 in the past 30 days.

CAH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 15.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Estimates for DaVita’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have moved from $8.46 to $8.97 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have soared 45.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.9% growth.

DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 35.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Estimates for Stryker’s 2024 EPS have increased from $11.79 to $11.86 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have moved 32% north in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 5.7%.

SYK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

