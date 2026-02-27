Phibro Animal Health's CEO Sold Over 14,000 Shares. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

CEO Jack Bendheim sold 14,080 shares indirectly through BFI Co. LLC over multiple dates for proceeds of ~$728,000 at an average price around $51.68 per share.

The transaction represented 20.83% of Mr. Bendheim's total holdings at the time.

All shares disposed were held indirectly via BFI Co. LLC, with no direct transactions; post-sale, Mr. Bendheim retains 16,840 shares directly and 36,680 shares indirectly.

Jack Bendheim, President and CEO of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC), reported the sale of 14,080 shares of Common Stock via indirect open-market transactions on Feb. 13 and Feb. 18, 2026, for total proceeds of approximately $728,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 14,080 Shares sold (indirect) 14,080 Transaction value $728,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 16,840 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 36,680 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$860K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($51.68); post-transaction value based on Feb. 18, 2026 market close ($51.68).

Key questions

What was the structure and context of the sale?

The entire transaction involved indirect shares held via BFI Co. LLC, a controlled entity, with no direct sales by Mr. Bendheim personally.

How does the transaction compare to Mr. Bendheim's historical trading activity?

This sale, at 14,080 shares, was above the recent period median insider sale size of 10,110 shares but broadly consistent with the range of prior transactions since August 2025, as per 26 historical sell trades.

What is the impact on Mr. Bendheim's overall ownership?

Post-transaction, Mr. Bendheim retains 16,840 shares directly and 36,680 shares indirectly, for a total of 53,520 shares.

How does this activity fit within the company's valuation and recent performance context?

The sale was executed at prices around $51.68 per share, following a one-year total return of 138.48% as of Feb. 18, 2026, and leaves Mr. Bendheim with a residual equity position valued at approximately $860,000 based on the market close on the filing date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.46 billion Net income (TTM) $92.09 million Dividend yield 0.88% 1-year price change 101.10%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies animal health, mineral nutrition, and performance products, including antibacterials, anticoccidials, anthelmintics, anti-bloat treatments, nutritional specialties, vaccines, and trace minerals.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of proprietary animal health and mineral nutrition products to the livestock industry, leveraging a global distribution network.

The company serves integrated poultry, swine, and cattle operations, as well as commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

What this transaction means for investors

The Feb. 13 and 18 sale of Phibro Animal Health Corporation shares by CEO Jack Bendheim through BFI Co. LLC is not a cause for concern. The transaction was executed as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by BFI Co. in May of 2025.

A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information. In addition, Mr. Bendheim retained over 50,000 shares after the sale, suggesting he is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

Phibro Animal Health stock is doing well, hitting a 52-week high of $56.30 on Feb. 6, thanks to the company’s stellar performance. Revenue for its fiscal second quarter, ended Dec. 31, was up 21% year over year to $373.9 million.

Because of its strong fiscal Q2 sales, Phibro Animal Health raised its full-year guidance. It now expects revenue of $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion.

Despite the share price increase, Phibro Animal Health stock’s valuation remains reasonable with a price-to-earnings ratio of 24, which is down from about a year ago. This means it’s not a bad time to buy, and with the stock still not far from its 52-week high, it’s also a good time for shareholders to sell as well, although they may want to hold on to the stock given the company’s excellent performance.

