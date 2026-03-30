Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 152.3% in a Year: What's Driving It?

Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares have surged 152.3% in the past year, displaying impressive momentum. This has outpaced the industry’s 22.3% fall and the S&P 500 Composite’s 16.6% gain.

Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, the renowned animal health and mineral nutrition player benefits from the strength of its animal health portfolio, with additional support from the integration of Zoetis’ MFA business. The prospering vaccine business and strong potential in important high-growth regions also bode well for the stock.

New Jersey-based Phibro markets approximately 800 product lines in roughly 90 countries for food and companion animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture and dogs. The company also manufactures and markets specific ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical and chemical catalyst industries. While the business is currently concentrated in the livestock sector, PAHC is investing resources to further develop products for the companion animal sector.

What’s Behind PAHC’s Surge?

The company’s share price rally reflects strong momentum in its Animal Health business. Phibro’s leading MFA product franchise, Stafac/V-Max/Eskalin, is approved in more than 30 countries, while nutritional offerings, such as OmniGen-AF and Animate, continue to gain traction in the global dairy industry. The MFA portfolio was further bolstered by the integration of Zoetis’ MFA business, which added more than 37 established product lines marketed across approximately 80 countries, along with six manufacturing sites in the United States, Italy and China.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, MFA revenues grew 34%, supported by strong gains in nutritional specialties and vaccines. The new MFA business contributed a full quarter of sales of $94.1 million compared with a partial quarter last year. To drive near and medium-term growth, Phibro is also investing in the companion animal pipeline, such as entering a licensing agreement with Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals, Inc and the nationwide launch of the Restoris piezoelectric dental gel product.



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The company’s global footprint spans several key high-growth regions, including Southeast Asia, Mexico, Turkey and Canada, markets where livestock production growth is expected to exceed the average growth rate. Net sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa increased 37.4% year over year in the fiscal second quarter.

Phibro is focusing on new developments, along with incremental registrations and growing volumes of existing vaccine technologies. Fiscal second-quarter net sales of vaccines increased 13% year over year, primarily driven by continued growth of poultry products in Latin America and higher international demand. Supported by expanding capacity and sustained global demand, the vaccines business is expected to emerge as a key growth driver in fiscal 2026.

Phibro also boasts solid liquidity, having exited the quarter with cash and short-term investments of $74.5 million and short-term payable debt of $21 million.

What Ails PAHC?

In the current scenario, Phibro’s business continues to be affected by economic sanctions, bans and broader military conflicts resulting from the ongoing armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. These factors could negatively impact the company’s overall financial performance.

A Glance at PAHC’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Phibro’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) is expected to increase 45% and 8.2% year over year, respectively, to $3.03 and $3.28. In the past 60 days, the consensus mark for the company's fiscal 2026 EPS has risen 9.8%.

Revenues for fiscal 2026 are projected to grow 14.5% to $1.48 billion, while those for fiscal 2027 are expected to reach $1.54 billion, implying a 3.5% increase.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Envista NVST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.3%, well ahead of the industry’s -1% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.8%. The company’s shares have rallied 14.5% against the industry’s 5.2% fall in the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Envista, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an earnings yield of 5.7% compared with the industry’s 2.7% yield. Shares of the company have soared 42.5% against the industry’s 22.3% decline. NVST’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an earnings yield of 2.1% against the industry’s 0.7% decline. Shares of the company have dropped 8.6% against the industry’s 5.3% fall. ISRG’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

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Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.