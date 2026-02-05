Phibro Animal Health Soars On Q2 Results; Lifts FY26 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC), an animal health and mineral nutrition company, announced strong financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company also updated its financial guidance for the year ending June 30, 2026.

Following the news, PAHC is up over 12% at $46.01.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, adjusted net income increased to $35.7 million or $0.87 per share from $22.3 million or $0.55 per share a year ago.

Net income improved to $27.5 million or $0.67 per share from $3.2 million or $0.08 per share in the last year.

Net sales jumped 21% to $373.9 million from $309.3 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved 41% to $68.1 million from $48.2 million, up 41% from the year-ago period.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the firm now projects net sales of $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion, compared to its prior outlook range of $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. Net sales were $1.30 billion in fiscal 2025.

Full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $245 million to $255 million.

The stock closed Thursday's trade at $41.00.

