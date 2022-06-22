Phibro Animal Health, Rejuvenate Bio To Develop Gene Therapy For Mitral Valve Disease In Canines

(RTTNews) - Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) and Rejuvenate Bio Inc. said that they have collaborated to develop and commercialize a gene therapy for Mitral Valve Disease (MVD) in canines (dogs).

Mitral Valve Disease is caused by a malfunction of the Mitral Valve which allows blood to flow backward from the heart's lower chamber (ventricle) to the upper chamber (atrium). The condition often results in and is diagnosed by a characteristic 'murmur'. The disease may have few or no outward effects at first, but over months or years can progress to congestive heart failure and death.

Rejuvenate Bio expects to file for a conditional approval as early as 2023.

