Phibro Animal Health price target raised to $20 from $13 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to $20 from $13 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q1 “beat and raise” indicates progress, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PAHC:
- Phibro Animal Health Reports Strong Q1 Performance
- Phibro Animal Health sees FY24 adjusted EPS $1.34-$1.48, consensus $1.55
- Phibro Animal Health reports Q1 adjusted EPS 35c, consensus 25c
- Is PAHC a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Phibro Animal Health Expands Portfolio with Zoetis Acquisition
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.