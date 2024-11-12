Phibro Animal Health price target raised to $20 from $13 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to $20 from $13 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q1 “beat and raise” indicates progress, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

