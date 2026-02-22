Phibro Animal Health President and CEO Sells 72k Shares After Strong Q2 2026 Performance

Key Points

Phibro Animal Health's President and CEO recently sold 72,198 shares indirectly over two days, yielding a transaction value of approximately $3.74 million at an average price of $51.77 per share.

All shares were sold via an indirect entity (BFI Co. LLC) under a Rule 10b5-1 plan; direct holdings remain unchanged at 16,840 shares.

10 stocks we like better than Phibro Animal Health ›

Jack Bendheim, President and CEO of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC), reported the indirect sale of 72,198 shares in multiple open-market transactions between Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, 2026, for a total value of approximately $3.74 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 72,198 Transaction value $3.7 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 16,840 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 50,760 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $868,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($51.77); post-transaction value based on Feb. 11, 2026 market close ($51.52).

Key questions

What proportion of Jack Bendheim’s ownership was impacted by this transaction?

Approximately 51.64% of his aggregate holdings (direct and indirect) were disposed, with the indirect account (BFI Co. LLC) experiencing a 58.72% reduction.

Approximately 51.64% of his aggregate holdings (direct and indirect) were disposed, with the indirect account (BFI Co. LLC) experiencing a 58.72% reduction. What was the context of the sale execution?

The transactions occurred under a pre-existing Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, at a weighted average price of around $51.77 per share. A 10b5-1 trading plan allows insiders to sell or buy shares at a pre-determined date.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.46 billion Net income (TTM) $92.09 million Dividend yield 1.88% 1-year price change 118.45%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 21, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, serving customers in the United States and internationally. It focuses on producing antibacterials, anticoccidials, anthelmintics, nutritional specialty products, vaccines, and trace minerals for animals such as poultry, swine, and cattle producers.

What this transaction means for investors

With Bendheim’s sale of shares being pre-determined due to a 10b5-1 trading plan, the transactions weren’t involved with any recent news surrounding Phibro.

The animal health company recently had its Q2 earnings report for fiscal year 2026, seeing year-over-year (YoY) growth in revenue, net income, and earnings-per-share (EPS). In itsearnings call Bendheim expressed confidence in Phibro’s future performance with its animal nutrition products and vaccines remaining a staple of its operations.

The CEO also highlighted how the company’s Medicated Feed Additive (MFA) portfolio, which consists of animal feed products that help against diseases, has grown faster than expected. The portfolio grew substantially when Phibro acquired over 37 product lines of feed products in late 2024.

With diseases such as bird flu still posing as a threat to farmers and animal-product providers, the range of medicated food products will remain a necessity for those entities. The company’s stock has performed strongly over the past three years and is already up approximately 41% in 2026.

Should you buy stock in Phibro Animal Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Phibro Animal Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Phibro Animal Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.