Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Price Target Increased by 31.63% to 43.86

The average one-year price target for Phibro Animal Health (NasdaqGM:PAHC) has been revised to $43.86 / share. This is an increase of 31.63% from the prior estimate of $33.32 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.75% from the latest reported closing price of $45.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phibro Animal Health. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAHC is 0.12%, an increase of 15.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.13% to 24,934K shares. The put/call ratio of PAHC is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,214K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares , representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 12.27% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 786K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares , representing an increase of 7.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 45.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 642K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 555K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares , representing a decrease of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 42.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 547K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 555K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 24.48% over the last quarter.

