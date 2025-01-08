Is Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Phibro Animal Health (PAHC). PAHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.67. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.67. PAHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.21 and as low as 9.30, with a median of 12.54, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that PAHC has a P/B ratio of 3.23. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 7.64. Over the past 12 months, PAHC's P/B has been as high as 4 and as low as 1.59, with a median of 2.74.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PAHC has a P/S ratio of 0.8. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.67.

Finally, we should also recognize that PAHC has a P/CF ratio of 15.25. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PAHC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 37.03. Over the past 52 weeks, PAHC's P/CF has been as high as 22.96 and as low as 8.51, with a median of 15.52.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Phibro Animal Health's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PAHC is an impressive value stock right now.

