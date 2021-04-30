Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Phibro Animal Health's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Phibro Animal Health had US$394.0m of debt, an increase on US$373.1m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$95.5m in cash leading to net debt of about US$298.5m.

How Healthy Is Phibro Animal Health's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:PAHC Debt to Equity History April 30th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Phibro Animal Health had liabilities of US$166.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$423.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$95.5m as well as receivables valued at US$126.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$368.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Phibro Animal Health has a market capitalization of US$988.7m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Phibro Animal Health has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.0 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Notably Phibro Animal Health's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Phibro Animal Health's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Phibro Animal Health recorded free cash flow of 33% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Both Phibro Animal Health's net debt to EBITDA and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow were discouraging. But its not so bad at covering its interest expense with its EBIT. We think that Phibro Animal Health's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Phibro Animal Health (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

