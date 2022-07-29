Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.12 per share on the 28th of September. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.4%.

Phibro Animal Health's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Phibro Animal Health was paying a whopping 2,167% as a dividend, but this only made up 33% of its overall earnings. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 27.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 47%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

NasdaqGM:PAHC Historic Dividend July 29th 2022

Phibro Animal Health Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 8 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The annual payment during the last 8 years was $0.40 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.3% per annum over that time. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Phibro Animal Health May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. It's not great to see that Phibro Animal Health's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.3% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Phibro Animal Health you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

