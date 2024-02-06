Phibro Animal Health Names Glenn David CFO

(RTTNews) - Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) Tuesday announced that it has appointed Glenn David as its chief financial officer, effective February 9.

David will be taking over from interim finance chief Richard Johnson, who stepped in when the previous CFO resigned in September.

Glenn David has over 30 years of experience in commercial and financial leadership roles and was the Executive Vice President and Group President of US Operations, Diagnostics, Biodevices, and Insurance at Zoetis Inc. most recently.

On Monday Phibro Animal Health shares closed at $10.72, up 0.85% on the Nasdaq.

