News & Insights

Markets
PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Names Glenn David CFO

February 06, 2024 — 08:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) Tuesday announced that it has appointed Glenn David as its chief financial officer, effective February 9.

David will be taking over from interim finance chief Richard Johnson, who stepped in when the previous CFO resigned in September.

Glenn David has over 30 years of experience in commercial and financial leadership roles and was the Executive Vice President and Group President of US Operations, Diagnostics, Biodevices, and Insurance at Zoetis Inc. most recently.

On Monday Phibro Animal Health shares closed at $10.72, up 0.85% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.