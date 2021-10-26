Phibro Animal Health Corporation's (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Might Not Expect Shareholders To Be So Generous This Year

The results at Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Jack Bendheim bears some responsibility for this. At the upcoming AGM on 01 November 2021, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Jack Bendheim Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a market capitalization of US$921m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.0m over the year to June 2021. That's a notable increase of 32% on last year. In particular, the salary of US$2.13m, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$2.9m. This suggests that Jack Bendheim is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Jack Bendheim directly owns US$460m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$2.1m US$2.1m 53% Other US$1.9m US$899k 47% Total Compensation US$4.0m US$3.0m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 28% of total compensation represents salary and 72% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Phibro Animal Health pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation's Growth

NasdaqGM:PAHC CEO Compensation October 26th 2021

Phibro Animal Health Corporation has reduced its earnings per share by 6.0% a year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 4.1% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Phibro Animal Health Corporation Been A Good Investment?

The return of -44% over three years would not have pleased Phibro Animal Health Corporation shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Phibro Animal Health you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

Switching gears from Phibro Animal Health, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.