Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Phibro Animal Health (PAHC). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 9.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $26.77 in the previous session. Phibro has gained 26.8% since the start of the year compared to the -2.7% gain for the Zacks Medical sector and the 7.6% return for the Zacks Medical - Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 7, 2025, Phibro reported EPS of $0.63 versus consensus estimate of $0.52 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 0.78%.

For the current fiscal year, Phibro is expected to post earnings of $2.29 per share on $1.28 in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.52 per share on $1.41 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.5% and 10.35%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Phibro may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Phibro has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 11.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 19.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.6X versus its peer group's average of 10.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Phibro an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Phibro currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Phibro passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Phibro shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does PAHC Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PAHC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Perrigo Company plc (PRGO). PRGO has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Perrigo Company plc beat our consensus estimate by 7.14%, and for the current fiscal year, PRGO is expected to post earnings of $3.03 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.

Shares of Perrigo Company plc have gained 3.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 9.06X and a P/CF of 5.43X.

The Medical - Products industry may rank in the bottom 61% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PAHC and PRGO, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.