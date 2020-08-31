Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PAHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that PAHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.59, the dividend yield is 2.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAHC was $21.59, representing a -26.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.38 and a 27.98% increase over the 52 week low of $16.87.

PAHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). PAHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82. Zacks Investment Research reports PAHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.25%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

