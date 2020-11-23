Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PAHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that PAHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.21, the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAHC was $19.21, representing a -34.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.38 and a 18.07% increase over the 52 week low of $16.27.

PAHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). PAHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports PAHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.31%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

