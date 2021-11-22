Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that PAHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.79, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAHC was $21.79, representing a -29.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $31 and a 23.11% increase over the 52 week low of $17.70.

PAHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports PAHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 3.23%, compared to an industry average of 12.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pahc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.