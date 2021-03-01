Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PAHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that PAHC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAHC was $21.57, representing a -24.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.51 and a 32.58% increase over the 52 week low of $16.27.

PAHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). PAHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports PAHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.7%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

