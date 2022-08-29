Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) drops to US$648m and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$38k

Insiders who acquired US$118k worth of Phibro Animal Health Corporation's (NASDAQ:PAHC) stock at an average price of US$23.68 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 12% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$80k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Phibro Animal Health

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director E. Corcoran bought US$118k worth of shares at a price of US$23.68 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$15.99. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. E. Corcoran was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:PAHC Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Phibro Animal Health insiders own 50% of the company, currently worth about US$324m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Phibro Animal Health Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Phibro Animal Health insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Phibro Animal Health insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Phibro Animal Health (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

