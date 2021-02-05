Phibro Animal Health Corporation Just Beat EPS By 28%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.8% to close at US$22.59 following the release of its second-quarter results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$206m were what the analysts expected, Phibro Animal Health surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.32 per share, an impressive 28% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:PAHC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Phibro Animal Health's four analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$809.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 4.0% to US$1.05 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$809.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.08 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$20.00, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Phibro Animal Health, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$23.00 and the most bearish at US$16.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Phibro Animal Health shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Phibro Animal Health's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 1.4%, compared to a historical growth rate of 2.0% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.8% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Phibro Animal Health.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Phibro Animal Health's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Phibro Animal Health going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

