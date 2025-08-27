Phibro Animal Health Corp Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.20 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $0.80 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Phibro Animal Health Corp reported adjusted earnings of $23.20 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 38.6% to $378.70 million from $273.20 million last year.

Phibro Animal Health Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.20 Mln. vs. $0.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $378.70 Mln vs. $273.20 Mln last year.

FY26 Revenue Guidance: $1.43 Bln - $1.48 Bln.

FY26 EPS Guidance:- $2.52 - $2.70

