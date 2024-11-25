PHI Group subsidiary, KOASTAL ECO sign MoU

PHI Group (PHIL) announces that PHILUX GLOBAL ENERGY, a subsidiary of the Company, and KOASTAL ECO INDUSTRIES, subsidiary of KOASTAL ECO SND, BHD, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to grant KEI a non-exclusive right to sell and distribute geomagnetic energy products manufactured, produced, or sold by Philux Global Energy in Malaysia. PGE’s core technologies will include Schumann magnetic resonance, utilizing energy from lightning in the ionosphere, storage in the natural atmosphere as Energy Storage Systems, acceleration of Muon particles in the module, taking advantage of wave nodes and wave troughs in the process of transmitting energy in the form of multi-frequency impulses.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PHIL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.