PHI Group engages Ecome International for geomagnetic energy solutions

PHI Group (PHIL) announced that Philux Global Energy and Ecome International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to grant EIC a non-exclusive right to sell and distribute geomagnetic energy products manufactured, produced, or sold by Philux Global Energy in the Kingdom of Thailand. Initially EIC will primarily focus on providing Philux Global Energy’s geomagnetic energy products to Thai industrial zones. PGE’s core technologies will include Schumann magnetic resonance, utilizing energy from lightning in the ionosphere, storage in the natural atmosphere as Energy Storage Systems, acceleration of Muon particles in the module, taking advantage of wave nodes and wave troughs in the process of transmitting energy in the form of multi-frequency impulses. The distinctive advantages of this “Multi-Impulse Energy System” include: not depending on weather conditions, does not require much land and/or water surface, no need for large space, easy to transport, electromagnetic compatibility with living organisms and humans, no harm effects to the health of humans, livestock, pets, or vegetation, no waste or greenhouse gas emissions, no heat generation, no noise generation, easy know-how protection with quantum encryptions, easy to set up virtual power plants by using proprietary modules to coordinate output synchronously, easy to establish wireless power transmission systems with huge capacity without heat loss at close range, suitable setup for two-way recharging for electric cars. Philux Global Energy plans to provide these “pure energy” solutions to support the energy transition in sectors ranging from electric vehicles to aerospace, aiming to cut dependency on traditional fuel sources while contributing to climate action goals. Our approach leverages proprietary technology to provide scalable energy options that remain unaffected by weather and environmental limitations, promising a low-impact energy source suitable for various industrial needs.

