PHH Mortgage Receives Fitch Ratings Upgrade, Indicating Strong Performance and Stable Outlook

PHH Mortgage announced Fitch Ratings upgraded its servicer ratings, reflecting strong performance and a stable outlook.

PHH Mortgage, a subsidiary of Onity Group Inc., has announced that Fitch Ratings has upgraded its residential primary servicer ratings to 'RPS2-' for prime, subprime, and Alt-A products, with a Stable Rating Outlook. Special servicing ratings improved to 'RSS2-' and closed-end second lien and HELOC products were upgraded to 'RPS3+'. Fitch also affirmed the company's commercial small balance servicer ratings. The upgrades reflect PHH's strong business diversification, commitment to operational excellence, and investments in technology to enhance customer experience. Scott Anderson, the company’s Chief Servicing Officer, highlighted the company’s achievements and focus on growth amidst evolving market needs.

Fitch Ratings upgraded PHH Mortgage's residential primary servicer ratings, indicating an improvement in the company's service quality.

The upgrades reflect PHH's strong and diversified business model, which is recognized for its commitment to operational and financial discipline.

The Stable Rating Outlook suggests that PHH is expected to maintain its quality of service and stability in the near future.

Industry recognition for servicing excellence by major entities like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac further enhances PHH's reputation in the market.

What recent ratings upgrade did PHH Mortgage receive?

PHH Mortgage was upgraded by Fitch Ratings in its residential primary servicer ratings to an Above Average level.

What is the significance of the Stable Rating Outlook?

The Stable Rating Outlook indicates confidence in PHH's ability to maintain its performance and stability in the mortgage servicing market.

What products were upgraded by Fitch Ratings?

Fitch upgraded ratings for Prime, Subprime, Alt-A, Special servicing, Closed-End Second Lien, and HELOC products.

Who is the Executive Vice President of PHH Mortgage?

Scott Anderson is the Executive Vice President and Chief Servicing Officer at PHH Mortgage.

Where is Onity Group Inc. headquartered?

Onity Group Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with operations in multiple countries.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



PHH Mortgage



(“PHH” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of



Onity Group Inc.



(NYSE: ONIT) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that Fitch Ratings has upgraded its residential primary servicer ratings and indicated a Stable Rating Outlook.





Fitch’s most recent ratings upgrades, which are generally considered Above Average, include:







Prime product upgraded to ‘RPS2-’ from ‘RPS3+’



Subprime product upgraded to ‘RPS2-’ from ‘RPS3+’



Alt-A product upgraded to ‘RPS2-’ from ‘RPS3’



Special servicing upgraded to ‘RSS2-’ from ‘RSS3’



Closed-End Second Lien and HELOC products upgraded to ‘RPS3+’ from ‘RPS3’















In addition, Fitch affirmed the Company’s commercial small balance primary and special servicer ratings at ‘SBPS2-’ and ‘SBSS2-’, respectively, and residential master servicing rating at ‘RMS3’.





“The ratings upgrade from Fitch reflects the strength of our balanced and diversified business and our commitment to operational and financial discipline while driving growth across multiple channels,” said Scott Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Servicing Officer. “We are extremely proud of the industry top-tier servicing platform we have built and our experienced team that is dedicated to creating positive outcomes for our customers. As the mortgage market and consumer needs evolve, we continue to make purposeful investments to elevate the customer experience and implement innovative technology solutions for the benefit of our customers, clients, investors and employees.”





Key drivers of PHH’s upgraded and affirmed ratings and Stable Outlook:







Reflect the Company’s growth strategy and diversification between Originations and Servicing businesses



Industry recognition for servicing excellence by Fannie Mae STAR



and Freddie Mac SHARP



programs, and rated a Tier 1 servicer by HUD



Acceleration of the Company’s growth strategy through increased MSR retention, expanded product offerings, and improved recapture rates in its Consumer Direct channel



Utilization of enhanced technology for increased customer engagement and personalized services



Multi-layered enterprise risk management framework with a three lines of defense approach



Highly tenured management team







For more information on Fitch’s ratings announcement, please read



here



.







About Onity Group







Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs to consumers and business clients. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit



onitygroup.com



.







For Further Information Contact:







Investors:





Valerie Haertel, VP, Investor Relations





(561) 570-2969







shareholderrelations@onitygroup.com







Media:





Dico Akseraylian, SVP, Corporate Communications





(856) 917-0066







mediarelations@onitygroup.com





