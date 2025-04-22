PHH Mortgage Launches New Proprietary Reverse Mortgage Product, EquityIQ®

PHH Mortgage launches EquityIQ®, a proprietary reverse mortgage product for seniors, enhancing access to home equity.

Quiver AI Summary

PHH Mortgage, a subsidiary of Onity Group Inc., has introduced a new proprietary reverse mortgage product called EquityIQ®, available through its wholesale network under the Liberty Reverse Mortgage brand. This product targets homeowners aged 55 and older, offering a private jumbo reverse mortgage with a maximum loan amount of $4 million, no upfront or ongoing mortgage insurance, and a requirement for full loan proceeds to be drawn at closing. The launch aims to help senior homeowners access their home equity, addressing the estimated $14 trillion in senior home equity to meet personal financial needs. The company emphasizes its commitment to providing innovative options for its partners and clients while maintaining a focus on customer needs.

Potential Positives

PHH Mortgage has launched EquityIQ®, a proprietary reverse mortgage product, enhancing its product offerings in a growing market.

This new product allows homeowners to access more funds compared to traditional reverse mortgage options, potentially increasing customer interest and sales.

EquityIQ® is expected to provide new opportunities for wholesale partners, highlighting PHH's commitment to supporting business growth among its partners.

The company continues to leverage its expertise in reverse mortgages, positioning itself as an industry leader in this specialized lending space.

Potential Negatives

The company may face regulatory scrutiny due to the launch of a proprietary financial product, which carries inherent risks and uncertainties associated with reverse mortgages.

The forward-looking statements in the release highlight potential risks, suggesting that past performance may not guarantee future results, which could undermine investor confidence.

The necessity for all applicable parties to receive counseling from a PHH-approved housing counseling agency could raise concerns about accessibility and the cost implications for potential borrowers.

FAQ

What is EquityIQ® from PHH Mortgage?

EquityIQ® is a proprietary reverse mortgage product launched by PHH Mortgage aimed at helping seniors access home equity.

Who is eligible for the EquityIQ® reverse mortgage?

Homeowners at least 55 years old are eligible, subject to state law restrictions.

What are the key features of the EquityIQ® product?

EquityIQ® offers a fixed-rate loan with a maximum amount of $4 million, no mortgage insurance, and a required full draw at closing.

How does EquityIQ® differ from HECM products?

EquityIQ® is a private, jumbo reverse mortgage allowing access to more funds compared to traditional Home Equity Conversion Mortgages.

How can partners become wholesale partners with PHH?

Interested partners can visit https://partner.libertyreversemortgage.com for information on becoming a wholesale partner.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ONIT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ONIT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ONIT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ONIT forecast page.

Full Release



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





PHH Mortgage





(“PHH” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of





Onity Group Inc.





(NYSE: ONIT) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that the Company has launched a proprietary reverse mortgage product known as EquityIQ



®



. The product will be available through the Company’s wholesale network and marketed under PHH’s reverse mortgage product brand, Liberty Reverse Mortgage.





“For more than two decades, we've leveraged our reverse mortgage expertise to help our partners and homeowners safely access reverse mortgage products and establish ourselves as an industry-leading reverse mortgage lender and servicer,” said Andy Peach, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. “We understand our customers' needs and the many benefits of a reverse mortgage. With an estimated $14 trillion in senior home equity,



1



we’re excited to launch EquityIQ, which complements our existing Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) product offering, to help senior homeowners unlock their home equity to meet personal and financial needs.”





“Our release of the EquityIQ product is the latest example of how PHH continues to provide new opportunities for its partners to grow their businesses,” said Rich Bradfield, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. “We believe EquityIQ can be a valuable option for our wholesale partners and their clients, and we look forward to continuing to expand our product options to meet our customers’ needs.”







EquityIQ







®







Product Information









Available to homeowners at least 55 years old (unless restricted by state law)



Available to homeowners at least 55 years old (unless restricted by state law)



Private (not insured by the Federal Housing Administration), jumbo reverse mortgage; allows homeowners to access more available funds as compared to a traditional HECM



Private (not insured by the Federal Housing Administration), jumbo reverse mortgage; allows homeowners to access more available funds as compared to a traditional HECM



Fixed-rate loan with a maximum loan amount of $4 million



Fixed-rate loan with a maximum loan amount of $4 million



No upfront or ongoing mortgage insurance and no monthly servicing fee



No upfront or ongoing mortgage insurance and no monthly servicing fee



Full draw of available proceeds required at closing



Full draw of available proceeds required at closing



Eligible property types include single-family, condominium, townhomes, multi-family property (2-4 units) and planned unit development



Eligible property types include single-family, condominium, townhomes, multi-family property (2-4 units) and planned unit development



All applicable parties must receive counseling from a PHH-approved housing counseling agency



All applicable parties must receive counseling from a PHH-approved housing counseling agency



Available for primary residence only and borrower is required to continue paying property taxes, homeowners insurance, HOA fees and maintenance costs







For Information on becoming a wholesale partner please visit





https://partner.libertyreversemortgage.com





.







1



Source: NRMLA/RiskSpan Reverse Mortgage Market Index quarterly release as of March 31, 2025







About Onity Group







Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs to consumers and business clients. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit





onitygroup.com





.







PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage are equal housing lenders.









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by a reference to a future period or by the use of forward-looking terminology. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “believe”, “foresee”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “goal”, “strategy”, “plan” “target” and “project” or conditional verbs such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “could” or “would” or the negative of these terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words, and includes statements in this press release regarding the anticipated benefits of the EquityIQ product to PHH’s wholesale partners and clients and the ability of PHH to continue expanding product options.





Forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. In the past, actual results have differed from those suggested by forward looking statements and this may happen again. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, the industry in which we operate, and our business, the actions of governmental entities and regulators, developments in our litigation matters, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our reports and filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Anyone wishing to understand Onity Group Inc.’s business should review our SEC filings. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







For Further Information Contact:







Dico Akseraylian, SVP, Corporate Communications





(856) 917-0066









mediarelations@onitygroup.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.