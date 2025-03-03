PHG Expands Enterprise Imaging in EU: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG has expanded its cloud-based radiology informatics solutions in Europe, enhancing access to AI-driven workflows and innovation. This move follows the successful migration of more than 150 sites across North and Latin America to Philips HealthSuite Imaging on Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”).



Philips HealthSuite Imaging, a cloud-based radiology solution managed by Philips and hosted on Amazon Web Service, provides secure, anytime access to imaging studies. As a pure SaaS model, it ensures regular upgrades, security and compliance while enabling clinicians to access the latest innovations from anywhere.



Philips is advancing generative AI for conversational reporting, aiming to ease clinical demands and workforce shortages. These AI-driven tools could streamline administrative tasks, allowing clinicians to focus on critical decision-making.

PHG Struggles Amid Economic & Industry Challenges

Philips' expansion of its cloud-based enterprise imaging services to Europe is expected to enhance its market presence and revenue streams by offering AI-enabled workflows and innovation to healthcare providers.

However, the company has encountered significant macroeconomic and industry challenges that have impacted its recent performance. A notable issue is the substantial decline in demand from China, attributed to reduced consumer confidence and a government-led anti-corruption campaign affecting hospital orders. Hospital demand is expected to remain weak through the first half of the year due to these factors and delays in the National Renewal Program.



Beyond China, PHG has faced broader macroeconomic headwinds, including inflationary pressures and supply-chain disruptions. These factors have strained operational efficiencies and profitability across the healthcare technology industry. In response, Philips has initiated restructuring efforts aimed at simplifying its operating model and optimizing its supply chain to bolster long-term resilience.

Philips Shares Lag Sector, Industry YTD

PHG shares have returned 2.8% in the year-to-date period, lagging the broader Zacks Medical sector’s growth of 6.9% and the Zacks Medical-Products industry’s rise of 11.1%.



It has also lagged its industry peers, including AdaptHealth AHCO and Boston Scientific BSX. Over the same time frame, AdaptHealth and Boston Scientific shares have risen 19.6% and 16.2%, respectively.



The decline in share price is led by weak guidance and a significant double-digit drop in demand from China in the fourth quarter of 2024, impacting both consumer and health systems segments. As market conditions in China remain uncertain, sales growth could be under pressure.



The company expects additional restructuring costs in the near term as it continues to simplify its operating model and optimize its supply chain, which may impact short-term profitability.

PHG’s Estimate Revision Shows Downward Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Philips’ first-quarter 2025 earnings has been lowered by 6 cents to 23 cents per share in the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a 17.86% year-over-year decline.



The consensus estimate for first-quarter 2025 sales is pegged at $4.41 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 1.76%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHG’s 2025 earnings has declined by 3 cents to $1.60 per share in the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a 6.67% decline from the 2024 reported figure.



The consensus estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $19.53 billion, indicating an increase of 0.22% from the 2024 reported figure.

What You Should Do With Philips Stock?

PHG signals near-term challenges, prompting investors to proceed with caution. The stock faces headwinds, including negative earnings estimate revisions, weaker-than-expected financial performance and margin pressures.



Macroeconomic factors contribute to investment concerns, making it prudent for investors to monitor developments closely before making decisions.



Philips currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



