PHG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (Symbol: PHG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.83, changing hands as low as $41.32 per share. Koninklijke Philips NV shares are currently trading off about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.98 per share, with $48.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.60.

