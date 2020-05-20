PHG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (Symbol: PHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.84, changing hands as high as $45.37 per share. Koninklijke Philips NV shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHG's low point in its 52 week range is $30.5784 per share, with $50.9106 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.37.

