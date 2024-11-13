News & Insights

Phenom Resources Expands Dobbin Gold Exploration

November 13, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

Phenom Resources Corp (TSE:PHNM) has released an update.

Phenom Resources Corp has expanded its exploration of the Dobbin gold soil anomaly in Nevada, revealing a potential 1.3-kilometer gold zone influenced by northeast-trending structures. The company aims to extend this promising anomaly with ongoing soil sampling efforts to uncover further gold potential.

