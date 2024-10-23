News & Insights

Phenom Resources Begins Drilling at Crescent Valley

October 23, 2024 — 01:07 pm EDT

Phenom Resources Corp (TSE:PHNM) has released an update.

Phenom Resources Corp. has commenced drilling at its Crescent Valley Gold Project in Nevada, a promising high-grade gold prospect located near the Carlin Gold Trend. This project is strategically positioned within the Northern Nevada Rift and is compared to the historic SLEEPER deposit, known for its low-cost gold production. The company’s exploration efforts aim to tap into the significant potential of this quartz vein system.

