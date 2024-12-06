News & Insights

Phenom Resources Announces AGM and Voting Details

December 06, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Phenom Resources Corp (TSE:PHNM) has released an update.

Phenom Resources Corp. has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 12, 2024, where shareholders are encouraged to vote on key company matters. The company has made proxy-related materials available online due to a postal strike, ensuring shareholders can review and participate in the meeting effectively.

