Phenom Expands Portfolio with Nevada Gold Project

Phenom Resources Corp. has announced the acquisition of the King Solomon Gold Project in central Nevada, which spans 1,140 hectares and is strategically located near other significant gold deposits. The project shows promise for significant Carlin-type gold deposits, as previous shallow drilling by other companies revealed mineralized zones but did not fully explore the potential of the underlying carbonate rock formations. With a history of high-grade surface samples and an extensive data package, the King Solomon Project offers an exciting gold exploration opportunity for Phenom.

