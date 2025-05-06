PhenixFIN Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Updates on Credit Facility

PhenixFIN Corporation reports $6 million in total investment income and $1 million in net investment income for Q2 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

PhenixFIN Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, highlighting a total investment income of $6.0 million and a net investment income of $1.0 million. As of March 31, 2025, the company's net asset value stood at $159 million, equivalent to $78.72 per share. The Board declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share in February 2025, which was subsequently paid to stockholders. The company noted a weighted average yield of 11.82% on its investments and recently extended its credit facility to 2030 while reducing interest expense. Despite experiencing net realized and unrealized losses totaling $1.6 million, PhenixFIN expressed optimism about its performance amidst market volatility, emphasizing a strong liquidity position with $8.7 million in cash and a diversified investment portfolio.

Potential Positives

Second quarter total investment income of $6.0 million demonstrates strong revenue generation.

Declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share, reinforcing commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Net asset value (NAV) of $159 million or $78.72 per share reflects solid financial health and asset management.

Successful extension and upsize of credit facility to $100 million, reducing overall interest expenses, indicating proactive financial management.

Potential Negatives

Net investment income of $1.0 million is low relative to total expenses of $5.0 million, indicating possible operational inefficiency.

The company reported a net realized loss of $1.1 million and a net unrealized loss of $0.5 million, suggesting challenges in maintaining a profitable investment portfolio.

Decrease in net asset value per share from $79.37 to $78.72 indicates declining shareholder value.

FAQ

What are the financial highlights for PhenixFIN in Q2 2025?

The Company reported total investment income of $6.0 million and net investment income of $1.0 million for Q2 2025.

What is PhenixFIN's net asset value as of March 31, 2025?

The net asset value (NAV) was $159 million, translating to $78.72 per share as of March 31, 2025.

When was the special dividend declared by PhenixFIN?

A special dividend of $1.43 per share was declared on February 6, 2025, and paid on February 19, 2025.

What is the average yield on PhenixFIN's debt investments?

The weighted average yield on debt and other income-producing investments was 11.82% for the quarter.

How much cash did PhenixFIN have as of March 31, 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, PhenixFIN had $8.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PFX Insider Trading Activity

$PFX insiders have traded $PFX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID A LORBER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 10 purchases buying 16,251 shares for an estimated $796,924 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KARIN HIRTLER-GARVEY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $24,635

LOWELL W ROBINSON has made 2 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $24,405 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ELLIDA MCMILLAN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 2 purchases buying 300 shares for an estimated $16,150 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $PFX stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the “Company”), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter for its year ending September 30, 2025.







Highlights



:







Second quarter total investment income of $6.0 million; net investment income of $1.0 million



Second quarter total investment income of $6.0 million; net investment income of $1.0 million



Net asset value (NAV) of $159 million, or $78.72 per share as of March 31, 2025



Net asset value (NAV) of $159 million, or $78.72 per share as of March 31, 2025



On February 6, 2025, the Board declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share paid on February 19, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2025



On February 6, 2025, the Board declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share paid on February 19, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2025



Weighted average yield was 11.82% on debt and other income producing investments







“In light of the broader market volatility we are pleased with another solid quarter,” stated David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer. “Also, on April 17



th



we closed on an extension and successful upsize of our credit facility to April 17, 2030 and $100 million, respectively. In addition, expecting reduced overall interest expense savings with our facility funding costs declining to SOFR+250 from SOFR+290. This comes at a great time given the robust opportunity set we see in the current market environment.”







Selected Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025



:





Total investment income was $6.0 million of which $5.9 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income, and $0.1 million was attributable to fee and other income.





Total net expenses were $5.0 million and total net investment income was $1.0 million.





The Company recorded a net realized loss of $1.1 million and a net unrealized loss of $0.5 million.







Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025



:





The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $286.8 million and consisted of 36 portfolio companies.





The Company had certain investments in 2 portfolio companies on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $1.4 million.







Liquidity and Capital Resources



:





As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $8.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $79.6 million outstanding under the Credit Facility (prior to its upsizing).







ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION







PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.







SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES







This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, reduce interest expenses, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value per share and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies, including National Security Group, Inc. to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.







Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.



The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective.





For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact



info@phenixfc.com



.



















PHENIXFIN CORPORATION









Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

























March 31,









2025

















September 30,









2024





















(Unaudited)





























Assets:































Investments at fair value





























Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $149,358,044 and $143,179,354 respectively)





$





150,403,826













$





142,233,426













Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $20,572,531 and $20,564,242, respectively)









13,777,521

















14,750,785













Controlled investments (amortized cost of $150,553,974 and $97,016,429, respectively)









122,661,590

















70,931,647













Total Investments at fair value









286,842,937

















227,915,858













Cash and cash equivalents









8,689,461

















67,571,559













Receivables:





































Interest receivable









1,060,559

















1,313,598













Other receivable









16,640

















65,838













Dividends receivable









-

















23,468













Deferred tax asset, net









557,463

















887,099













Other assets









435,617

















1,066,323













Deferred financing costs









419,172

















760,680













Receivable for investments sold









2,328,555

















2,955,775













Due from Affiliate









257,852

















90,500













Prepaid share repurchase









101,115

















101,115















Total Assets







$





300,709,371













$





302,751,813



















































Liabilities:







































Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,326,546 and $1,510,815, respectively)





$





137,434,952













$





135,723,636













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









2,937,872

















5,570,150













Interest and fees payable









1,078,676

















768,043













Other liabilities









223,362

















294,063













Due to Affiliate









46,995

















88,148















Total Liabilities











141,721,857

















142,444,040

















































Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)











































































Net Assets:







































Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,019,778 and 2,019,778 common shares outstanding, respectively









2,020

















2,020













Capital in excess of par value









704,909,588

















704,909,588













Total distributable earnings (loss)









(545,924,094





)













(544,603,835





)











Total Net Assets











158,987,514

















160,307,773















Total Liabilities and Net Assets







$





300,709,371













$





302,751,813



















































Net Asset Value Per Common Share







$





78.72













$





79.37



































PHENIXFIN CORPORATION









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)

























For the Three Months









Ended March 31,

















For the Six Months Ended









March 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















Interest Income:























































Interest from investments





















































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:





















































Cash





$





2,957,380













$





1,950,898













$





5,950,065













$





4,633,041













Payment in-kind









263,784

















90,530

















618,465

















181,204













Affiliated investments:





































































Cash









-

















276,484

















-

















732,176













Controlled investments:





































































Cash









626,790

















294,028

















1,214,985

















580,266













Payment in-kind









-

















118,864

















-

















268,831













Total interest income









3,847,954

















2,730,804

















7,783,515

















6,395,518













Dividend income





































































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments









378,232

















669,359

















974,530

















1,797,891













Affiliated investments









111,736

















-

















254,231

















-













Controlled investments









1,580,616

















982,903

















2,979,966

















1,868,097













Total dividend income









2,070,584

















1,652,262

















4,208,727

















3,665,988













Interest from cash and cash equivalents









45,812

















199,266

















104,753

















240,374













Fee income (see Note 9)









29,673

















76,517

















40,737

















78,625













Other income









25,000

















-

















97,774

















22















Total Investment Income











6,019,023

















4,658,849

















12,235,506

















10,380,527



















































































Expenses:







































































Interest and financing expenses









2,578,963

















1,567,352

















5,124,774

















3,109,413













Salaries and benefits









1,185,054

















1,524,508

















2,213,671

















2,949,500













Professional fees, net









577,965

















343,150

















995,978

















700,704













Directors fees









204,000

















187,500

















408,000

















375,000













Administrator expenses (see Note 6)









112,829

















57,550

















197,184

















135,402













Insurance expenses









86,498

















96,694

















174,919

















194,450













General and administrative expenses









307,739

















310,776

















529,532

















635,837













Total expenses









5,053,048

















4,087,530

















9,644,058

















8,100,306















Net Investment Income











965,975

















571,319

















2,591,448

















2,280,221



















































































Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments







































































Net realized gains (losses):





































































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments









(1,065,013





)













200,754

















103,657

















430,558













Affiliated investments









-

















(1,991,456





)













-

















(1,991,456





)











Total net realized gains (losses)











(1,065,013





)













(1,790,702





)













103,657

















(1,560,898





)









Net change in unrealized gains (losses):





































































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments









1,183,172

















1,796,767

















1,991,710

















3,161,010













Affiliated investments









(92,367





)













2,282,655

















(981,553





)













4,713,918













Controlled investments









(1,558,264





)













2,512,263

















(1,807,602





)













1,311,890















Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)











(467,459





)













6,591,685

















(797,445





)













9,186,818













Deferred tax benefit (expense), net









(329,636





)













-

















(329,636





)













-















Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)











(1,862,108





)













4,800,983

















(1,023,424





)













7,625,920



















































































Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations







$





(896,133





)









$





5,372,302













$





1,568,024













$





9,906,141













Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share





$





(0.44





)









$





2.62













$





0.78













$





4.81













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)









2,019,778

















2,048,622

















2,019,778

















2,060,723











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.