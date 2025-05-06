Stocks
PFX

PhenixFIN Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Updates on Credit Facility

May 06, 2025 — 05:50 pm EDT

PhenixFIN Corporation reports $6 million in total investment income and $1 million in net investment income for Q2 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

PhenixFIN Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, highlighting a total investment income of $6.0 million and a net investment income of $1.0 million. As of March 31, 2025, the company's net asset value stood at $159 million, equivalent to $78.72 per share. The Board declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share in February 2025, which was subsequently paid to stockholders. The company noted a weighted average yield of 11.82% on its investments and recently extended its credit facility to 2030 while reducing interest expense. Despite experiencing net realized and unrealized losses totaling $1.6 million, PhenixFIN expressed optimism about its performance amidst market volatility, emphasizing a strong liquidity position with $8.7 million in cash and a diversified investment portfolio.

Potential Positives

  • Second quarter total investment income of $6.0 million demonstrates strong revenue generation.
  • Declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share, reinforcing commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $159 million or $78.72 per share reflects solid financial health and asset management.
  • Successful extension and upsize of credit facility to $100 million, reducing overall interest expenses, indicating proactive financial management.

Potential Negatives

  • Net investment income of $1.0 million is low relative to total expenses of $5.0 million, indicating possible operational inefficiency.
  • The company reported a net realized loss of $1.1 million and a net unrealized loss of $0.5 million, suggesting challenges in maintaining a profitable investment portfolio.
  • Decrease in net asset value per share from $79.37 to $78.72 indicates declining shareholder value.

FAQ

What are the financial highlights for PhenixFIN in Q2 2025?

The Company reported total investment income of $6.0 million and net investment income of $1.0 million for Q2 2025.

What is PhenixFIN's net asset value as of March 31, 2025?

The net asset value (NAV) was $159 million, translating to $78.72 per share as of March 31, 2025.

When was the special dividend declared by PhenixFIN?

A special dividend of $1.43 per share was declared on February 6, 2025, and paid on February 19, 2025.

What is the average yield on PhenixFIN's debt investments?

The weighted average yield on debt and other income-producing investments was 11.82% for the quarter.

How much cash did PhenixFIN have as of March 31, 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, PhenixFIN had $8.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

$PFX Insider Trading Activity

$PFX insiders have traded $PFX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID A LORBER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 10 purchases buying 16,251 shares for an estimated $796,924 and 0 sales.
  • KARIN HIRTLER-GARVEY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $24,635
  • LOWELL W ROBINSON has made 2 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $24,405 and 0 sales.
  • ELLIDA MCMILLAN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 2 purchases buying 300 shares for an estimated $16,150 and 0 sales.

$PFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $PFX stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the “Company”), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter for its year ending September 30, 2025.




Highlights

:




  • Second quarter total investment income of $6.0 million; net investment income of $1.0 million


  • Net asset value (NAV) of $159 million, or $78.72 per share as of March 31, 2025


  • On February 6, 2025, the Board declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share paid on February 19, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2025


  • Weighted average yield was 11.82% on debt and other income producing investments



“In light of the broader market volatility we are pleased with another solid quarter,” stated David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer. “Also, on April 17

th

we closed on an extension and successful upsize of our credit facility to April 17, 2030 and $100 million, respectively. In addition, expecting reduced overall interest expense savings with our facility funding costs declining to SOFR+250 from SOFR+290. This comes at a great time given the robust opportunity set we see in the current market environment.”




Selected Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

:



Total investment income was $6.0 million of which $5.9 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income, and $0.1 million was attributable to fee and other income.



Total net expenses were $5.0 million and total net investment income was $1.0 million.



The Company recorded a net realized loss of $1.1 million and a net unrealized loss of $0.5 million.




Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

:



The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $286.8 million and consisted of 36 portfolio companies.



The Company had certain investments in 2 portfolio companies on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $1.4 million.




Liquidity and Capital Resources

:



As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $8.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $79.6 million outstanding under the Credit Facility (prior to its upsizing).




ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION



PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.




SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES



This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, reduce interest expenses, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value per share and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies, including National Security Group, Inc. to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.




Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective.



For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact

info@phenixfc.com

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION




Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities




March 31,




2025



September 30,




2024



(Unaudited)





Assets:





Investments at fair value





Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $149,358,044 and $143,179,354 respectively)
$
150,403,826


$
142,233,426

Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $20,572,531 and $20,564,242, respectively)

13,777,521



14,750,785

Controlled investments (amortized cost of $150,553,974 and $97,016,429, respectively)

122,661,590



70,931,647

Total Investments at fair value

286,842,937



227,915,858

Cash and cash equivalents

8,689,461



67,571,559

Receivables:







Interest receivable

1,060,559



1,313,598

Other receivable

16,640



65,838

Dividends receivable

-



23,468

Deferred tax asset, net

557,463



887,099

Other assets

435,617



1,066,323

Deferred financing costs

419,172



760,680

Receivable for investments sold

2,328,555



2,955,775

Due from Affiliate

257,852



90,500

Prepaid share repurchase

101,115



101,115


Total Assets
$
300,709,371


$
302,751,813










Liabilities:







Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,326,546 and $1,510,815, respectively)
$
137,434,952


$
135,723,636

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

2,937,872



5,570,150

Interest and fees payable

1,078,676



768,043

Other liabilities

223,362



294,063

Due to Affiliate

46,995



88,148


Total Liabilities

141,721,857



142,444,040









Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)
















Net Assets:







Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,019,778 and 2,019,778 common shares outstanding, respectively

2,020



2,020

Capital in excess of par value

704,909,588



704,909,588

Total distributable earnings (loss)

(545,924,094
)


(544,603,835
)


Total Net Assets

158,987,514



160,307,773


Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
300,709,371


$
302,751,813










Net Asset Value Per Common Share
$
78.72


$
79.37




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PHENIXFIN CORPORATION




Consolidated Statements of Operations




(Unaudited)




For the Three Months




Ended March 31,



For the Six Months Ended




March 31,



2025



2024



2025



2024


Interest Income:











Interest from investments











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:











Cash
$
2,957,380


$
1,950,898


$
5,950,065


$
4,633,041

Payment in-kind

263,784



90,530



618,465



181,204

Affiliated investments:















Cash

-



276,484



-



732,176

Controlled investments:















Cash

626,790



294,028



1,214,985



580,266

Payment in-kind

-



118,864



-



268,831

Total interest income

3,847,954



2,730,804



7,783,515



6,395,518

Dividend income















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

378,232



669,359



974,530



1,797,891

Affiliated investments

111,736



-



254,231



-

Controlled investments

1,580,616



982,903



2,979,966



1,868,097

Total dividend income

2,070,584



1,652,262



4,208,727



3,665,988

Interest from cash and cash equivalents

45,812



199,266



104,753



240,374

Fee income (see Note 9)

29,673



76,517



40,737



78,625

Other income

25,000



-



97,774



22


Total Investment Income

6,019,023



4,658,849



12,235,506



10,380,527


















Expenses:















Interest and financing expenses

2,578,963



1,567,352



5,124,774



3,109,413

Salaries and benefits

1,185,054



1,524,508



2,213,671



2,949,500

Professional fees, net

577,965



343,150



995,978



700,704

Directors fees

204,000



187,500



408,000



375,000

Administrator expenses (see Note 6)

112,829



57,550



197,184



135,402

Insurance expenses

86,498



96,694



174,919



194,450

General and administrative expenses

307,739



310,776



529,532



635,837

Total expenses

5,053,048



4,087,530



9,644,058



8,100,306


Net Investment Income

965,975



571,319



2,591,448



2,280,221


















Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments















Net realized gains (losses):















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

(1,065,013
)


200,754



103,657



430,558

Affiliated investments

-



(1,991,456
)


-



(1,991,456
)


Total net realized gains (losses)

(1,065,013
)


(1,790,702
)


103,657



(1,560,898
)

Net change in unrealized gains (losses):















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

1,183,172



1,796,767



1,991,710



3,161,010

Affiliated investments

(92,367
)


2,282,655



(981,553
)


4,713,918

Controlled investments

(1,558,264
)


2,512,263



(1,807,602
)


1,311,890


Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)

(467,459
)


6,591,685



(797,445
)


9,186,818

Deferred tax benefit (expense), net

(329,636
)


-



(329,636
)


-


Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)

(1,862,108
)


4,800,983



(1,023,424
)


7,625,920


















Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
(896,133
)

$
5,372,302


$
1,568,024


$
9,906,141

Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share
$
(0.44
)

$
2.62


$
0.78


$
4.81

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)

2,019,778



2,048,622



2,019,778



2,060,723





Stocks
PFX

