PhenixFIN Corporation Reports First Quarter Financial Results with NAV per Share of $80.59

February 07, 2025 — 06:10 am EST

PhenixFIN Corporation reports $6.2 million investment income and $80.59 NAV per share for Q1 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

PhenixFIN Corporation announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2024, reporting a net asset value (NAV) of $162.8 million, equivalent to $80.59 per share. The company achieved total investment income of $6.2 million, with net investment income at $1.6 million after accounting for $4.6 million in expenses. Additionally, a special dividend of $1.43 per share was declared and is set to be distributed to shareholders on February 18, 2025. The company has also recently completed a merger with The National Security Group, Inc. and reported a weighted average yield of 13.3% on its income-producing investments, reflecting a solid start to fiscal year 2025 as it focuses on strategic growth and investment opportunities.

Potential Positives

  • Net asset value (NAV) per share increased to $80.59, demonstrating growth in the company's value.
  • A special dividend of $1.43 per share was declared, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Total investment income of $6.2 million reflects strong performance in generating revenue from investments.
  • The weighted average yield was 13.3% on debt and other income-producing investments, highlighting effective investment strategies.

Potential Negatives

  • Net investment income decreased to $1.6 million from $1.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • The company reported a net unrealized loss of $0.3 million, suggesting potential issues with the performance of its investments.
  • The total cash and cash equivalents decreased significantly to $7.2 million from $67.6 million, raising concerns about liquidity and cash management.

FAQ

What is PhenixFIN Corporation's net asset value per share?

The net asset value (NAV) per share is $80.59 as of December 31, 2024.

When will the special dividend be paid to shareholders?

The special dividend of $1.43 per share will be paid on February 18, 2025.

What was the total investment income for the first quarter?

PhenixFIN Corporation reported total investment income of $6.2 million for the first quarter.

How many portfolio companies does PhenixFIN have?

The Company has investments in 43 portfolio companies as of December 31, 2024.

What is the weighted average yield on PhenixFIN's investments?

The weighted average yield on debt and other income-producing investments is 13.3%.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$PFX Insider Trading Activity

$PFX insiders have traded $PFX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID A LORBER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 12,871 shares for an estimated $618,421 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $PFX stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





NAV per share $80.59






NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter for its year ending September 30, 2025.




Highlights




  • First quarter total investment income of $6.2 million; net investment income of $1.6 million


  • Net asset value (NAV) of $162.8 million, or $80.59 per share as of December 31, 2024


  • Weighted average yield was 13.3% on debt and other income producing investments


  • On October 1, 2024, the Company completed the merger and reorganization of The National Security Group, Inc. (“NSG”) an Alabama based insurance holding company


  • On February 6, 2025, the Board declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share to be paid on February 18, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2025.





David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:



“We have had a great start to fiscal year 2025 as we continue to remain focused on executing our strategic priorities which include growing our platforms, pursuing compelling investment opportunities and increasing NAV per share.”




Selected First Quarter 2025 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024:



Total investment income was $6.2 million of which $5.9 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income, and $0.3 million was attributable to fee and other income.



Total net expenses were $4.6 million and total net investment income was $1.6 million.



The Company recorded a net realized gain of $1.2 million and a net unrealized loss of $0.3 million.




Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024:



The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $300.1 million and consisted of 43 portfolio companies.



The Company had certain investments in 3 portfolio companies on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $1.5 million.




Liquidity and Capital Resources



As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $7.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $84.0 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.




ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION



PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.




SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES



This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value per share and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies, including National Security Group, Inc. to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.




Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective.



For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact

info@phenixfc.com

.
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































PHENIXFIN CORPORATION




Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities







December 31,




2024




(Unaudited)







September


30,




2024




Assets:






Investments at fair value








Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $160,480,488 and $143,179,354 respectively)

$
160,343,098


$
142,233,426

Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $20,564,242 and $20,564,242, respectively)


13,861,599



14,750,785

Controlled investments (amortized cost of $152,223,817 and $97,016,429, respectively)


125,889,697



70,931,647

Total Investments at fair value


300,094,394



227,915,858

Cash and cash equivalents


7,187,110



67,571,559

Receivables:








Interest receivable


1,313,520



1,313,598

Other receivable


16,640



65,838

Dividends receivable


105,804



23,468

Due from Affiliate


1,040,512



90,500

Deferred tax asset


887,099



887,099

Deferred financing costs


625,323



760,680

Other assets


514,630



1,066,323

Prepaid share repurchase


101,115



101,115

Receivable for investments sold


41,897



2,955,775


Total Assets

$
311,928,044


$
302,751,813











Liabilities:








Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,417,816 and $1,510,815, respectively)

$
141,743,682


$
135,723,636

Payable for investments purchased


3,688,247



-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


2,391,430



5,570,150

Interest and fees payable


1,029,334



768,043

Other liabilities


256,426



294,063

Due to Affiliate


46,995



88,148


Total Liabilities


149,156,114



142,444,040










Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)


















Net Assets:








Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,019,778 and 2,019,778 common shares outstanding, respectively


2,020



2,020

Capital in excess of par value


704,909,588



704,909,588

Total distributable earnings (loss)


(542,139,678
)


(544,603,835
)


Total Net Assets


162,771,930



160,307,773


Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$
311,928,044


$
302,751,813











Net Asset Value Per Common Share

$
80.59


$
79.37










































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PHENIXFIN CORPORATION




Consolidated Statements of Operations




(Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended




December 31,










2024







2023




Interest Income:






Interest from investments






Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:








Cash

$
2,824,594


$
2,682,143

Payment in-kind


354,681



90,674

Affiliated investments:








Cash


-



455,692

Payment in-kind


-



-

Controlled investments:








Cash


588,195



286,238

Payment in-kind


-



149,967

Total interest income


3,767,470



3,664,714

Dividend income








Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


596,298



665,526

Affiliated investments


142,495



-

Controlled investments


1,399,350



1,348,200

Total dividend income


2,138,143



2,013,726

Interest from cash and cash equivalents


227,032



41,108

Fee income (see Note 9)


11,064



2,108

Other income


72,774



22


Total Investment Income


6,216,483



5,721,678











Expenses:








Interest and financing expenses


2,545,811



1,542,061

Salaries and benefits


1,028,617



1,424,992

Professional fees, net


418,013



357,554

Directors fees


204,000



187,500

Insurance expenses


88,421



97,756

Administrator expenses (see Note 6)


84,355



77,852

General and administrative expenses


221,793



325,061

Total expenses


4,591,010



4,012,776


Net Investment Income


1,625,473



1,708,902











Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments








Net realized gains (losses):








Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


1,168,670



229,804

Affiliated investments


-



-

Controlled investments


-



-


Total net realized gains (losses)


1,168,670



229,804

Net change in unrealized gains (losses):








Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


808,538



1,364,243

Affiliated investments


(889,186
)


2,431,263

Controlled investments


(249,338
)


(1,200,373
)


Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)


(329,986
)


2,595,133

Deferred tax benefit (expense)


-



-


Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)


838,684



2,824,937











Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$
2,464,157


$
4,533,839










Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share

$
1.22


$
2.19

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)


2,019,778



2,072,694





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

PFX

