PhenixFIN Corporation Reports First Quarter Financial Results with NAV per Share of $80.59

PhenixFIN Corporation reports $6.2 million investment income and $80.59 NAV per share for Q1 2025.

PhenixFIN Corporation announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2024, reporting a net asset value (NAV) of $162.8 million, equivalent to $80.59 per share. The company achieved total investment income of $6.2 million, with net investment income at $1.6 million after accounting for $4.6 million in expenses. Additionally, a special dividend of $1.43 per share was declared and is set to be distributed to shareholders on February 18, 2025. The company has also recently completed a merger with The National Security Group, Inc. and reported a weighted average yield of 13.3% on its income-producing investments, reflecting a solid start to fiscal year 2025 as it focuses on strategic growth and investment opportunities.

Potential Positives

Net asset value (NAV) per share increased to $80.59, demonstrating growth in the company's value.

A special dividend of $1.43 per share was declared, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Total investment income of $6.2 million reflects strong performance in generating revenue from investments.

The weighted average yield was 13.3% on debt and other income-producing investments, highlighting effective investment strategies.

Potential Negatives

Net investment income decreased to $1.6 million from $1.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating a decline in profitability.

The company reported a net unrealized loss of $0.3 million, suggesting potential issues with the performance of its investments.

The total cash and cash equivalents decreased significantly to $7.2 million from $67.6 million, raising concerns about liquidity and cash management.

FAQ

What is PhenixFIN Corporation's net asset value per share?

The net asset value (NAV) per share is $80.59 as of December 31, 2024.

When will the special dividend be paid to shareholders?

The special dividend of $1.43 per share will be paid on February 18, 2025.

What was the total investment income for the first quarter?

PhenixFIN Corporation reported total investment income of $6.2 million for the first quarter.

How many portfolio companies does PhenixFIN have?

The Company has investments in 43 portfolio companies as of December 31, 2024.

What is the weighted average yield on PhenixFIN's investments?

The weighted average yield on debt and other income-producing investments is 13.3%.

Full Release







NAV per share $80.59













NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter for its year ending September 30, 2025.







Highlights









Net asset value (NAV) of $162.8 million, or $80.59 per share as of December 31, 2024



Weighted average yield was 13.3% on debt and other income producing investments



On October 1, 2024, the Company completed the merger and reorganization of The National Security Group, Inc. (“NSG”) an Alabama based insurance holding company



On February 6, 2025, the Board declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share to be paid on February 18, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2025.











David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:





“We have had a great start to fiscal year 2025 as we continue to remain focused on executing our strategic priorities which include growing our platforms, pursuing compelling investment opportunities and increasing NAV per share.”







Selected First Quarter 2025 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024:







Total investment income was $6.2 million of which $5.9 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income, and $0.3 million was attributable to fee and other income.





Total net expenses were $4.6 million and total net investment income was $1.6 million.





The Company recorded a net realized gain of $1.2 million and a net unrealized loss of $0.3 million.







Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024:







The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $300.1 million and consisted of 43 portfolio companies.





The Company had certain investments in 3 portfolio companies on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $1.5 million.







Liquidity and Capital Resources







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $7.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $84.0 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.







ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION







PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.







SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES







This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value per share and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies, including National Security Group, Inc. to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.







Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.



The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective.





For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact



info@phenixfc.com



.



















PHENIXFIN CORPORATION









Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

































December 31,









2024









(Unaudited)

























September





30,









2024





















Assets:



































Investments at fair value









































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $160,480,488 and $143,179,354 respectively)









$





160,343,098













$





142,233,426













Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $20,564,242 and $20,564,242, respectively)













13,861,599

















14,750,785













Controlled investments (amortized cost of $152,223,817 and $97,016,429, respectively)













125,889,697

















70,931,647













Total Investments at fair value













300,094,394

















227,915,858













Cash and cash equivalents













7,187,110

















67,571,559













Receivables:









































Interest receivable













1,313,520

















1,313,598













Other receivable













16,640

















65,838













Dividends receivable













105,804

















23,468













Due from Affiliate













1,040,512

















90,500













Deferred tax asset













887,099

















887,099













Deferred financing costs













625,323

















760,680













Other assets













514,630

















1,066,323













Prepaid share repurchase













101,115

















101,115













Receivable for investments sold













41,897

















2,955,775















Total Assets











$





311,928,044













$





302,751,813























































Liabilities:











































Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,417,816 and $1,510,815, respectively)









$





141,743,682













$





135,723,636













Payable for investments purchased













3,688,247

















-













Accounts payable and accrued expenses













2,391,430

















5,570,150













Interest and fees payable













1,029,334

















768,043













Other liabilities













256,426

















294,063













Due to Affiliate













46,995

















88,148















Total Liabilities















149,156,114

















142,444,040





















































Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)



















































































Net Assets:











































Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,019,778 and 2,019,778 common shares outstanding, respectively













2,020

















2,020













Capital in excess of par value













704,909,588

















704,909,588













Total distributable earnings (loss)













(542,139,678





)













(544,603,835





)











Total Net Assets















162,771,930

















160,307,773















Total Liabilities and Net Assets











$





311,928,044













$





302,751,813























































Net Asset Value Per Common Share











$





80.59













$





79.37



























PHENIXFIN CORPORATION









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)





































For the Three Months Ended









December 31,





































2024

























2023





















Interest Income:



































Interest from investments

































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:









































Cash









$





2,824,594













$





2,682,143













Payment in-kind













354,681

















90,674













Affiliated investments:









































Cash













-

















455,692













Payment in-kind













-

















-













Controlled investments:









































Cash













588,195

















286,238













Payment in-kind













-

















149,967













Total interest income













3,767,470

















3,664,714













Dividend income









































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments













596,298

















665,526













Affiliated investments













142,495

















-













Controlled investments













1,399,350

















1,348,200













Total dividend income













2,138,143

















2,013,726













Interest from cash and cash equivalents













227,032

















41,108













Fee income (see Note 9)













11,064

















2,108













Other income













72,774

















22















Total Investment Income















6,216,483

















5,721,678























































Expenses:











































Interest and financing expenses













2,545,811

















1,542,061













Salaries and benefits













1,028,617

















1,424,992













Professional fees, net













418,013

















357,554













Directors fees













204,000

















187,500













Insurance expenses













88,421

















97,756













Administrator expenses (see Note 6)













84,355

















77,852













General and administrative expenses













221,793

















325,061













Total expenses













4,591,010

















4,012,776















Net Investment Income















1,625,473

















1,708,902























































Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments











































Net realized gains (losses):









































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments













1,168,670

















229,804













Affiliated investments













-

















-













Controlled investments













-

















-















Total net realized gains (losses)















1,168,670

















229,804













Net change in unrealized gains (losses):









































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments













808,538

















1,364,243













Affiliated investments













(889,186





)













2,431,263













Controlled investments













(249,338





)













(1,200,373





)











Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)















(329,986





)













2,595,133













Deferred tax benefit (expense)













-

















-















Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)















838,684

















2,824,937























































Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations











$





2,464,157













$





4,533,839





















































Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share









$





1.22













$





2.19













Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)













2,019,778

















2,072,694











