Phathom (PHAT) Up 8% on Erosive Esophagitis Drug's CRL Update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals PHAT stock jumped 8.42% on Tuesday after the company announced a positive outcome from a recent meeting with the FDA regarding the resubmission of its new drug application (NDA) for vonoprazan for the treatment of erosive esophagitis and H. pylori infection indications. Vonoprazan is under review for the treatment of erosive esophagitis, while Voquesna Tripple PAK and Voquezna Dual PAK are approved for the treatment of adults with H. pylori infection.

Phathom’s meeting with the FDA was regarding the complete response letters (CRLs) for Phathom’s erosive esophagitis NDA and H. pylori post-approval supplement to Voquezna Triple PAK and Voquezna Dual PAK NDAs. The company further affirmed that the higher-than-acceptable level of N-nitroso-vonoprazan (NVP) impurity was the sole cause of both CRLs.

Phathom had previously submitted an NDA to the FDA for the use of vonoprazan as a treatment for adults for the healing of all grades of erosive esophagitis in March 2022, with a decision expected in January 2023. In May 2022, Phathom received FDA approval for Voquesna Tripple PAK and Voquezna Dual PAK for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults under priority review. It had also been previously granted as a qualified infectious disease product by the FDA.

However, after the commercial launch of Voquesna Tripple PAK and Voquezna Dual PAK in the third quarter of 2022, the FDA found unacceptable levels of NVP in commercial batches. Following this, the FDA issued CRLs to both the vonoprazan NDA and the approved products, Voquesna Tripple PAK and Voquezna Dual PAK.

As an initial response to the CRL, Phathom met with the FDA to obtain approval for a proposed acceptable daily intake limit, test method and controls to address this impurity before releasing vonoprazan-based products to the market. The acceptable daily intake limit was established at 96 ng/day by the FDA while requesting additional stability data demonstrating levels of NVP remain below that limit throughout the proposed shelf life of the product from Phathom.

In Tuesday’s press release, Phathom reported conducting extensive root cause investigations and implementing mitigation measures, including a minor tablet reformulation, to inhibit the growth of NVP since first detecting trace levels of NVP. The company has presented these stability data to the FDA on the reformulation.

The FDA has reportedly provided feedback on the resubmission requirements, including the expected stability data requirements. Based on the feedback, the company expects to resubmit the NDA for erosive esophagitis in the second quarter of 2023. Subject to approval, this could lead to a combined commercial launch of vonoprazan for the erosive esophagitis and H. pylori indications in the fourth quarter of 2023.

