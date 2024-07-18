Phathom Pharma's Voquezna 10 Mg Gets FDA Approval For Non-erosive GERD

(RTTNews) - Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) Thursday announced that the FDA has approved Voquezna 10 mg tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease or GERD in adults.

Non-Erosive GERD is the largest category of GERD and is characterized by reflux-related symptoms in the absence of esophageal mucosal erosions.

The approval is based on the positive results from the phase 3 double-blind PHALCON-NERD-301 study.

The company said this is the only FDA-approved treatment for non-erosive GERD in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.