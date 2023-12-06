Phathom Pharmaceuticals: FDA Accepts For Filing NDA For VOQUEZNA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) announced the FDA has accepted for review the company's NDA for VOQUEZNA as a daily treatment of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease in adults. The FDA has assigned the application a standard 10-month review with a PDUFA target action date of July 19, 2024.

The company is also finalizing its plans to initiate an additional Phase 3 study in 2024 evaluating VOQUEZNA as an investigational As Needed treatment for episodic heartburn relief in adults with Non-Erosive GERD.

