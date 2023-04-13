Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PHAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.47, changing hands as high as $9.86 per share. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHAT's low point in its 52 week range is $5.84 per share, with $15.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.77.

