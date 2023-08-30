Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Price Target Increased by 18.15% to 22.29

The average one-year price target for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been revised to 22.29 / share. This is an increase of 18.15% from the prior estimate of 18.87 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.25% from the latest reported closing price of 14.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 240 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phathom Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 11.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHAT is 0.23%, an increase of 65.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.53% to 47,023K shares. The put/call ratio of PHAT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 10,109K shares representing 17.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,407K shares, representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 98.92% over the last quarter.

Medicxi Ventures Management holds 3,761K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,484K shares, representing an increase of 33.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 98.54% over the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 3,497K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares, representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 196.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,332K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,182K shares, representing an increase of 34.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 3,010.00% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,950K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,049K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 100.84% over the last quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders.

