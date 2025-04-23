Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Host Live Webcast for Q1 2025 Financial Results and Business Update on May 1, 2025

Phathom Pharmaceuticals will host a conference call on May 1, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results and business updates.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced that it will host a live webcast on May 1, 2025, at 8:00 am EDT to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and provide a business update. The webcast can be accessed on the company's website, with a recording available for 90 days after the event. Phathom, a biopharmaceutical company, specializes in developing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and markets vonoprazan under the brand VOQUEZNA for various conditions including GERD and H. pylori infection. For more details, interested parties can visit Phathom's website or contact their media and investor relations representatives.

Potential Positives

Management will provide a business update along with first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is focused on a specialized market, gastrointestinal diseases, and has proprietary treatments, highlighting their commitment to innovation in this field.

The hosting of a live webcast allows for broader engagement with stakeholders, promoting accessibility to company developments.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a conference call to report financial results may imply that the company is under scrutiny regarding its financial performance, indicating potential issues that investors should be aware of.



Lack of specific details on financial performance or business strategies in the press release could lead to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders regarding the company's prospects.



Only hosting a webcast may limit engagement compared to an in-person event, potentially reducing the opportunity for direct interaction with stakeholders and enhancing transparency.

FAQ

When is the Phathom Pharmaceuticals conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8:00 am EDT.

How can I access the live webcast?

The live webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of the Phathom website.

What will be discussed during the conference call?

The call will cover Phathom's first quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update.

Will a recording of the webcast be available?

Yes, a recording of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call concludes.

What treatments does Phathom Pharmaceuticals focus on?

Phathom Pharmaceuticals develops novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, including vonoprazan for GERD and H. pylori infection.

• Management to host conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8:00 am EDT











FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it will host a live webcast at 8:00 am EDT on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to report its first quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update.





A live webcast and additional information about the presentation can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of the Phathom website at



https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations





.



A recording will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the meeting.









About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA



®



(vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, in addition to VOQUEZNA



®



TRIPLE PAK



®



(vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA



®



DUAL PAK



®



(vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment



of H. pylori



infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at



www.phathompharma.com



and follow on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







