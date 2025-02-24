Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on March 6, 2025, for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Phathom Pharmaceuticals will host a conference call on March 6, 2025, to discuss 2024 financial results and updates.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will hold a live webcast on March 6, 2025, at 8:30 am ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, along with a business update. This presentation will be available on the company's website, and a recording will be accessible for 90 days afterward. Phathom is focused on developing innovative treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, including its exclusively licensed drug vonoprazan, which is marketed in the U.S. under the brand VOQUEZNA® for various gastrointestinal conditions. Further details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Phathom Pharmaceuticals will provide significant financial updates and a business review during the upcoming conference call, which could offer insights into its growth and performance.

The company is focusing on a first-in-class treatment (vonoprazan), which highlights its commitment to innovation in the gastrointestinal disease sector.

The live webcast format allows for broad investor engagement and transparency regarding company operations and financial health.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of the financial results meeting suggests a lack of proactive communication regarding previous financial performance, which may raise concerns among investors.

The reliance on vonoprazan, a single product for key revenue streams, poses a risk if market performance does not meet expectations or if competitive treatments emerge.

The scheduled conference call indicates potential transparency issues, as it may only address past performance rather than provide forward-looking guidance to investors.

FAQ

When is the Phathom Pharmaceuticals conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 8:30 am ET.

How can I access the Phathom Pharmaceuticals webcast?

You can access the webcast on the Events & Presentations section of the Phathom website.

What financial results will Phathom Pharmaceuticals report?

Phathom will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results during the call.

Will there be a recording of the conference call?

Yes, a recording will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the meeting.

What treatments does Phathom Pharmaceuticals focus on?

Phathom focuses on developing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, including the medication vonoprazan.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PHAT Insider Trading Activity

$PHAT insiders have traded $PHAT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRIE CURRAN (President and Chief Executive) sold 19,109 shares for an estimated $125,884

FRANK KARBE purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $99,083

ASIT PARIKH purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $81,248

AZMI NABULSI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,004 shares for an estimated $60,900 .

. MOLLY HENDERSON (CFO and CBO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,874 shares for an estimated $53,698.

$PHAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $PHAT stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release







Management to host conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 8:30 am ET

















FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it will host a live webcast at 8:30 am ET on Thursday, March 6, 2025, to report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and provide a business update.





A live webcast and additional information about the presentation can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of the Phathom website at



https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations





.



A recording will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the meeting.









About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the treatment of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and associated heartburn, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of



H. pylori



infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at



www.phathompharma.com



and follow on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







