Phathom Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ted Schroeder To Board Of Directors

April 16, 2025 — 05:17 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) Wednesday announced that it has appointed Ted Schroeder to its Board of Directors, bringing over 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Schroeder previously served as CEO of Nabriva Therapeutics and co-founded Zavante Therapeutics and Cadence Pharmaceuticals, the latter acquired for USD 1.4 billion. He has held senior roles at Elan, Dura, and Bristol-Myers Squibb and currently serves on the Board of Cidara Therapeutics.

PHAT closed Wednesday's trading at $4.22 down $0.54 or 11.43 percent on the Nasdaq.

