Phathom Pharmaceuticals Appoints Sanjeev Narula As Chief Financial And Business Officer

(RTTNews) - Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT), on Monday, announced that it has appointed Sanjeev Narula as Chief Financial and Business Officer.

Sanjeev Narula has extensive financial and operational expertise and most recently served as CFO at Intra-Cellular Therapies. Narula had previously served in senior finance roles at Pfizer.

Narula said that to drive financial performance and VOQUEZNA gaining traction and a clear path for continued growth.

In the pre-market trading, Phathom Pharmaceuticals is 1.97% higher at $12.45 on the Nasdaq.

