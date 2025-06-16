Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Update Confirming 10-Year Non-Patent Exclusivity for VOQUEZNA®

Phathom Pharmaceuticals confirmed VOQUEZNA's 10-year NCE exclusivity through May 3, 2032, following FDA Orange Book updates.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the FDA has updated the Orange Book to reflect a full 10-year period of non-patent exclusivity for their medication VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) in both 10 mg and 20 mg tablet forms, confirming its exclusivity until May 3, 2032. This update aligns with regulatory requirements and suggests a strong commercial potential for vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker used for treating gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom focuses on developing novel therapies for GI conditions and has exclusive rights to vonoprazan, which is used to treat conditions like Non-Erosive GERD and H. pylori infection. The release also includes forward-looking statements, cautioning investors about potential risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's plans and the commercialization of its products.

Potential Positives

The FDA confirmed a full 10-year period of non-patent New Chemical Entity exclusivity for VOQUEZNA®, securing market protection until May 3, 2032.

This exclusivity reinforces the long-term commercial viability of VOQUEZNA®, a first-in-class treatment for gastrointestinal diseases.

The correction in the Orange Book aligns the listing with statutory requirements, enhancing regulatory credibility for Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

The announcement highlights the company's focus on the development of innovative treatments in the gastrointestinal disease space, potentially attracting investor interest.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the risks and uncertainties inherent in Phathom's business, particularly emphasizing the possibility that they may not be able to successfully commercialize their products, which could affect their revenue and market position.

It explicitly states that actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements made, which can lead to investor skepticism regarding the company's future performance.

The potential for competition to emerge earlier than expected, if the company loses patent protection or non-patent regulatory exclusivity, is a significant vulnerability that could impact the company's market share and profitability.

FAQ

What is the significance of the FDA's update on VOQUEZNA?

The FDA's update confirms a full 10-year period of non-patent exclusivity for VOQUEZNA, extending its commercial potential to May 3, 2032.

What diseases does VOQUEZNA treat?

VOQUEZNA is indicated for treating heartburn related to Non-Erosive GERD and Erosive GERD, as well as H. pylori infections in adults.

What are VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK and DUAL PAK?

VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK consists of vonoprazan, amoxicillin, and clarithromycin for H. pylori, while DUAL PAK includes vonoprazan and amoxicillin.

How can I get more information about Phathom Pharmaceuticals?

For more information, visit Phathom Pharmaceuticals' website at www.phathompharma.com and follow them on LinkedIn and X.

What should investors consider regarding Phathom's forward-looking statements?

Investors should be cautious, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may impact actual results compared to expectations.

$PHAT Insider Trading Activity

$PHAT insiders have traded $PHAT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PHAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES N TOPPER has made 6 purchases buying 59,403 shares for an estimated $191,988 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TERRIE CURRAN (President and Chief Executive) sold 19,109 shares for an estimated $125,884

MOLLY HENDERSON (CFO and CBO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,552 shares for an estimated $70,438 .

. ASIT PARIKH has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $69,184 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AZMI NABULSI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,004 shares for an estimated $60,900.

$PHAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $PHAT stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PHAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PHAT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Full Release



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the



Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations



(the “Orange Book”) to accurately reflect the full 10-year period of non-patent New Chemical Entity (NCE) exclusivity for VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) 10 mg and 20 mg tablets.





The corrected Orange Book listing confirms that VOQUEZNA is entitled to NCE regulatory exclusivity through May 3, 2032, aligning with statutory requirements and reinforcing the long-term commercial runway for the first-in-class product.









About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of



H. pylori



infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at



www.phathompharma.com



and follow on



LinkedIn



and



X



.













Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about Phathom’s commercialization plans. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Phathom that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Phathom’s business, including, without limitation: the expected duration of patent term extension for VOQUEZNA; we may not be able to successfully commercialize VOQUEZNA, VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK and VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK, which will depend on a number of factors including coverage and reimbursement levels from governmental authorities and health insurers as well as market acceptance by healthcare providers; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of vonoprazan that may limit its development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; Phathom’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection, including patent term extensions, and non-patent regulatory exclusivity for vonoprazan; Phathom may face competition earlier than expected if it loses or fails to obtain any of its patent protection or non-patent regulatory exclusivity for VOQUEZNA tablets; Phathom’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and non-patent regulatory exclusivity for vonoprazan; and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Phathom undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







