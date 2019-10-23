Phathom Pharma To Make Stock Market Debut On Oct.25

(RTTNews) - Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, is all set to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PHAT" on October 25, 2019.

The Company has offered to sell 7.9 million shares of its common stock in the initial public offering at a price of $18 to $20 per share. The underwriters have the option to purchase up to an additional 1.185 million shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, Evercore ISI and Needham & Company are acting as the underwriters of the offering.

Phathom Pharma's initial product candidate is Vonoprazan, an oral small molecule potassium competitive acid blocker, or P-CAB, for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD.

Vonoprazan, developed by Takeda, is approved in nine countries in Asia and Latin America. Phathom Pharma in-licensed the U.S., European, and Canadian rights to Vonoprazan from Takeda in late May 2019.

Vonoprazan is expected to enter into two pivotal phase III clinical trials in the fourth quarter of 2019 - one for the treatment of erosive GERD, also known as erosive esophagitis, and a second for the treatment of H. pylori infection.

The top-line data from both the trials are expected in 2021.

The proton pump inhibitor, or PPI, class, which includes drugs like Prilosec (omeprazole), Nexium (esomeprazole), and Prevacid (lansoprazole), has been the standard of care for the treatment of acid-related gastrointestinal diseases. If approved, Vonoprazan has the potential to be the first gastric anti-secretory agent from a novel class approved in the United States, Europe, or Canada in over 30 years.

