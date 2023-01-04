Markets
Phathom Pharma Shares Fall After FDA Notifies Of No Action On NDA For Vonoprazan

January 04, 2023 — 10:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) are sliding more than 34 percent on Wednesday morning trade after announcing FDA's notification that no action will be taken on its NDA for Vonoprazan under review as a treatment for erosive esophagitis.

Earlier on August 2, the company revealed trace levels of a nitrosamine impurity in commercial batches. Further Phathom no longer expects product launches for H. pylori or erosive esophagitis in the first quarter of 2023.

Currently, shares are at $7.88, down 34.28 percent from the previous close of $11.99 on a volume of 557,987.

